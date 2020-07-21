RYDE,
Walter Thomas (Wally): MBE
Service Number; Q71728 Royal New Zealand Air Force. On 19th July 2020, passed away at Wellington Hospital, aged 92. Much loved husband of the late Helen, loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Bill Day, Eric and Jane, Robert and Colette, David and Noo. Loved Grandpa of Ben, Sam and Alexander. A service to celebrate Wally's life will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, at 1.00pm, Thursday 23 July 2020. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020