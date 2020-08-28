ROBERTSON,
Walter (Graham):
Peacefully at Levin War Veterans Home after a short illness on 17th August 2020, aged 87 years young. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean; treasured Dad of Sandy and Barb; loved and respected father-in-law of Paul and Gerard. Precious Grandad of Marika, Dana, Rachel, Kristin, Bridget, Charlotte and Ben. Dearest Great-Grandad of Kyra, Ruby-May, Isla, Jordie and Shiloh. Special friend of Alice.
A quick end to a full life, Graham was loved by all and leaves a big hole in our lives. Unforgettable!
That's what you are!
A service for Dad was held Friday 28th August 2020 at Harvey Bowler Funeral Home, Levin, followed by burial at the Avenue Cemetery where he will rest in peace with Mum.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2020