PARRIS, Walter George:
Unexpectedly on Thursday, 12 November 2020. Aged 96. Beloved husband of Helen for 71 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anton & Alison (dec), Mary & David, Rosemary & Bernie (dec), Michael (dec) and Marij. Loved Grandad of Anna & Jeff, Andrew & Nicola, Claire, Chris, Mark & Briar and Great-Grandad of Ashley, Tyler, Joshua and Isabella. Rosary will be recited in Lychgate Chapel, 306 Willis Street on 17 November 2020 at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Walter's life will be held in St Mary of The Angels, 17 Boulcott Street on Wednesday, 17 November at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Makara Cemetery. Messages could be sent to C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Aro Valley, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2020