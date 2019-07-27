EDWARDS, Walter:
Reg. #181778, RAF, WWII. On 25th July 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Winifred, and of the late Ena. Loved stepfather of Gillian & Geoff Robinson, and the late Kevin Brown. Loved grandfather of Amy, Emma, Lucy, Kate, Kane, John, and 12 great-grandchildren. Messages or tributes can be placed in Walter's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful thanks to the staff of Shona McFarlane Retirement Village, and his kind neighbours for their care and support. A service for Walter will be held at the Eastbourne Memorial RSA, Tuatoru Street, Eastbourne, on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 27, 2019