Death Notice



(Sviatko) (nee Logan):



1925 - 2019

Passed away peacefully on 19 July 2019, following a long illness. Loved wife of the late Denis Davies. Mother of Frank, Richard, Joe, Bill, Peter, Terry, Eric and Ivor. Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to many. Teacher, poet, novelist, story-teller, scourge of bureaucrats, traveller and romantic.

She wrote:

"At night I set rolled oats to soak for tomorrow's breakfast,

take meat from the freezer for tomorrow's dinner iron tomorrow's clothes.

And I tidy my bookshelves just in case I don't wake up."

Thanks to the staff at Malvina Major for their care and support over Dawn's last months. A memorial to commemorate her life, achievements and more memorable disputes will be held in Oamaru once the weather is warmer, passions have cooled and the hole she has left behind well recognised.







Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019

