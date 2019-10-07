CHIN, Wah Nui:
On Thursday 3 October 2019, Chin, Wah Nui (Frank) passed away peacefully in his 82nd year at Wellington Hospital surrounded by his family. Dearly beloved husband of Chu, Ho Ying. Brother to Chin, Chan Wai. Father of Carol, Daphne, Sandra, Valerie and Richard. Father-in-law of Tony, Nathan and Chung. Loved grandfather to Danielle, Whitley, Olivier, Antonia, Lathim, Dylan, Mate, Jasmin, Mary-Jayne, Michelle, Eve and Zodiac. Great-Grandfather to Nykita, Masyn, Kymani, Kailah, Kaedyn and Xaria. A service to celebrate Chin, Wah Nui (Frank) life, will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Johnsonville and Burgess Roads Johnsonville on Wednesday 9 October at 12pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2019