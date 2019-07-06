Wade MICKELSON

MICKELSON, Wade:
(Retired NZ Police). Suddenly at home on 5 July 2019. Loved husband of Christine, and father of Kate, Bridget, John and David. Much loved Poppa of his grandchildren. A service to celebrate Wade's life will be held at Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Wednesday 10 July at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the family c/o PO Box 50514, Porirua.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019
