VENDT, Vivienne Gweneth:
On 7th August 2019, aged 90. Dearest and much-loved wife of Gordon for the past
69 years. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Gail & Kevin (deceased); Wayne (deceased) & Pauline; Rhonda (deceased) & Rod; Ashley & Christine and Cheryl & Phil. Loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Sleeping peacefully while awaiting the resurrection when we'll meet again.
A service for Vivienne will be held at The Kingdom Hall,
6 Colombo Street, Palmerston North on Tuesday, 13th August 2019, at 1.00pm. Family messages to: Vendt Family, 504B Church Street, Palmerston North 4410.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019