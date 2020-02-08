SOLDERA, Vivienne Mary:
Passed away peacefully at her home in Wellington on February 3, 2020 after a long illness. Vivienne was the much loved wife of Dean and much loved mother of Jane (London), Paul (California) and David (London). Cherished grandmother of Larissa, Jacob, Tate and Callahan. Many, many thanks to the doctors and nurses who helped and looked after Vivienne, they are special people. A very special thank you to Dr Anne O'Donnell and our District Nurses Bernie, Kylie and Jade and the tremendous Mary Potter Hospice support staff. A Funeral service for Vivienne will be held in St Benedict's Church, 3 Everest St, Khandallah at 11.00am on Wednesday, February 12. Followed by a celebration of her life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice in memory of Vivienne would be appreciated. All messages to the "Soldera Family," c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020