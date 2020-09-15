PINCOTT, Vivienne Gay:
Passed away as a result of an accident on Sunday 23 August 2020. Wife of the late Euan Frizzell. Loved mother of Lara and Bryden. Loved daughter of Mavis Pincott. Messages to the family may be left online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A funeral service for Vivienne will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Saturday 19th September at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Due to Covid restrictions, please email Lara Frizzell at [email protected] to check availability. For live-stream details please call 04 3896069.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 15, 2020