PATERSON, Vivienne:
Died peacefully on Tuesday 30 July 2019 after a short illness, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don, dear mother of Jane and Margaret, father-in-law of Oscar, and special Granny of Jenny and Sophie. A funeral service for Vivienne will be held in St Christopher's Anglican Church, corner Main and Lyndhurst Roads, Tawa, on Tuesday 6 August commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, PO Box 7060, Newtown, Wellington 6242, or leave at the service. Messages may be sent to "The family of Vivienne Paterson" c/- PO Box 50347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019