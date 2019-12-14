LEACHMAN, Vivienne Linda

(née Parrant):

11 April 1945 -

12 December 2019

It is with deep sadness we farewell our beautiful mother who passed gracefully at home after a short illness with her three girls by her side. A wonderful wife to the late Andrew, adored mother of Victoria and the late Miles, Siobhan and Conrad, and Vashti and Darren. The most supportive hands-on Granny to Catherine, Fintan, Kingsley and Kobi. We are heartbroken but forever grateful for all she has given us. Mum, you surrounded yourself with your loves: family, friends, music, travel, clothes, design, and nature. You left with dignity and no regrets. A true friend and inspiration to so many. We love you so much. We invite Viv's friends to celebrate her wonderful life in her beautiful garden at 176 Nile Street, Nelson, on Monday 16 December between 2.00pm and 4.00pm. Alternative venue – umbrellas!



