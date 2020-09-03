Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivien WRIGHT. View Sign Death Notice



Died peacefully on 26 August 2020, at her Waitarere home, with family. Most beautiful eldest daughter of Snow and Norris Benning (des). Beloved wife of Peter (des). Adored Mum to Sharon and Al, Lisa and Bec, and treasured friend of Shells and Bruce. Cool Grandma of Sam, Bex and Kris. Loved sister of Marg and Bill, Heather, Mike and Sue, Shirley and Roger. Loved Aunt of Essie and Gareth, Natalie, Erin and Mackenzie, Jonathan and Nikau, Kelly, Yvie and Joe, Dan and Dayanitha. At Viv's request, a quiet family service was held on Saturday 29 August. A combined memorial service for Viv and Pete will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waitarere Volunteer Fire Brigade. Please contact 027 544 5124 for details.







WRIGHT, Vivien Mary: JPDied peacefully on 26 August 2020, at her Waitarere home, with family. Most beautiful eldest daughter of Snow and Norris Benning (des). Beloved wife of Peter (des). Adored Mum to Sharon and Al, Lisa and Bec, and treasured friend of Shells and Bruce. Cool Grandma of Sam, Bex and Kris. Loved sister of Marg and Bill, Heather, Mike and Sue, Shirley and Roger. Loved Aunt of Essie and Gareth, Natalie, Erin and Mackenzie, Jonathan and Nikau, Kelly, Yvie and Joe, Dan and Dayanitha. At Viv's request, a quiet family service was held on Saturday 29 August. A combined memorial service for Viv and Pete will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waitarere Volunteer Fire Brigade. Please contact 027 544 5124 for details. Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers