WRIGHT, Vivien Mary: JP
Died peacefully on 26 August 2020, at her Waitarere home, with family. Most beautiful eldest daughter of Snow and Norris Benning (des). Beloved wife of Peter (des). Adored Mum to Sharon and Al, Lisa and Bec, and treasured friend of Shells and Bruce. Cool Grandma of Sam, Bex and Kris. Loved sister of Marg and Bill, Heather, Mike and Sue, Shirley and Roger. Loved Aunt of Essie and Gareth, Natalie, Erin and Mackenzie, Jonathan and Nikau, Kelly, Yvie and Joe, Dan and Dayanitha. At Viv's request, a quiet family service was held on Saturday 29 August. A combined memorial service for Viv and Pete will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waitarere Volunteer Fire Brigade. Please contact 027 544 5124 for details.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2020