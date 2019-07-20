TROTT, Vivien Jane:
Peacefully on 13th July 2019 at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 75. Amazing mother of Chris, Alex and Caroline and Grandmother (Gogs) of Nick, Tom, Emma, Katie, Michael and Zoe. Adored mother-in-law of Elisabeth, David and Richard. We want to thank in particular the team of specialists and nurses who helped care for mum through this time.
Our TREASURE, straightforward and true.
She lived by "Let me do all the good I can, to all the people I can, as often as I can. We pass this way but once".
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice please. A memorial service will be held at The Lady Chapel, Wellington Cathedral of St. Paul, Cnr Hill & Molesworth Streets, Wellington on Friday, 26th July 2019 at 10.00am
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019