Vivien JOHANSEN

Guest Book
  • "I will miss you Vivi, even tho sometimes you did go on! We..."
    - Carolena Swaneveld
Death Notice

JOHANSEN, Vivien Marci:
Passed away in Kilbirnie on 1st February 2020, in her 67th year. Loved daughter of the late Peter and Shirley Johansen. Loved by family of Linda (deceased), Ashley, Sandy, Brett, Emmeline and Brenda. Messages to the Johansen family may be left in Vivien's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. In respect of Vivien's privacy, a private cremation will take place.
"In a world where everyone is over exposed, the coolest thing you can do is
maintain your mystery."

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.