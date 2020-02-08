JOHANSEN, Vivien Marci:
Passed away in Kilbirnie on 1st February 2020, in her 67th year. Loved daughter of the late Peter and Shirley Johansen. Loved by family of Linda (deceased), Ashley, Sandy, Brett, Emmeline and Brenda. Messages to the Johansen family may be left in Vivien's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. In respect of Vivien's privacy, a private cremation will take place.
"In a world where everyone is over exposed, the coolest thing you can do is
maintain your mystery."
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020