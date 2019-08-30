NAITINI, Virginia:
On Saturday 24th August 2019, at Wellington Regional Hospital after a long illness, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Taniela Naitini, loved mother & mother-in-law of Thomas, Freda, Elizabeth, Brendan, Michael and Tracey. Much loved nanna to Taniela (Sonny Jim), Tanysha, Luke, Seru, Emma, Isaac, Arano, Daniel and Zariah. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of ward 6 and Mapu for their wonderful care of Mum. There will be a Memorial service held on Friday 30th August, at Wesley Church, Taranaki Street, Wellington, from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 30, 2019