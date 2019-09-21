MOKOMOKO,
Virginia Ngahuia (Baa):
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 20th September 2019, surrounded by Whanau. Dearly loved wife of John. Darling Mummy of Juan, Lesley, Kent, Troy, Kane and Jacqui and Mohi. Awesome Nana and Great-Nana of many mokopuna, nieces and nephews. Daughter of Wharemate and Ameere Joyce (dec). Loving sister of her 14 brothers, sisters and in-laws. As per Mum's wishes there will be no local service, as she travels home to Horeke in the Hokianga. Mum will be resting at Mataitaua Marae. Tangihanga to be held on Tuesday 24th September, with interment at Kura O Te Ra.
Ka whakataka te hau ki te uru
Ka whakataka te hau ki te tonga
Kia makinakina ki uta
Kia mataratara ki tai
E hi ake ana te ataakura
He tio, he huka, he hauhunga
Tihei mauriora
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019