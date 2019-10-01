WALSHE, Violet Mavis (Vi):
Formerly of Wainuiomata, on Sunday 29 September 2019, peacefully at Churtonleigh Rest Home. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of Lance (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Judy & George, Richard & Kim, Steve & Cathy and Mark & Karen. Loved Nana and Nanny Kiwi to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special sister of Joan (dec) and Jim (dec). In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation www.stroke.org.nz or PO Box 12482, Wellington. Special thanks to OPRS Hutt Hospital and Churtonleigh for their care and kindness. A service for Vi will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Friday 4 October at 11.00am. All messages to 'The Walshe family', C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 1, 2019