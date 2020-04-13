WALKER, Violet May:
Formerly of Westport. On April 8, 2020 at Sevenoaks Hospital, Paraparaumu. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late William & Mary Walker (Waimangaroa). Loved sister of Ethel (Australia) and the late Ivy, Adelaide, Fred, Albert, Jessie, Lillian, Grace, Olive, William, Vera, and Thelia. Loved by all her nieces, nephews and long time friend of Yvonne. Privately cremated in Waikanae on 11 April 2020. Messages to J Poynter, 11 Kew Rd, Westport 7825.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2020