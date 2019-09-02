Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet DOVEY. View Sign Death Notice



Violet Eileen (Eileen):

Formerly of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 31st August 2019, at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding. Cherished wife of the late Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Darryl Pinny (Feilding), Adrienne McDowell (Nelson), and Ross and Julie Dovey (Brisbane). Loved Nanna of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family wish to extend their thanks for the wonderful care Eileen received at Ruawai Rest Home for nearly two years. They also wish to thank the generous staff at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre for their care and support of Eileen over the last five years. Messages to the Dovey family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a service for Eileen at The Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday, September 4th 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.



NFIFH



DOVEY,Violet Eileen (Eileen):Formerly of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 31st August 2019, at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding. Cherished wife of the late Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Darryl Pinny (Feilding), Adrienne McDowell (Nelson), and Ross and Julie Dovey (Brisbane). Loved Nanna of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family wish to extend their thanks for the wonderful care Eileen received at Ruawai Rest Home for nearly two years. They also wish to thank the generous staff at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre for their care and support of Eileen over the last five years. Messages to the Dovey family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a service for Eileen at The Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday, September 4th 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.NFIFH Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers