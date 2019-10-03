PETERS,
Vincent Graham (Graham):
Formerly of Wanganui (Retired NZ Police). On 30 September 2019, suddenly at Stokes Valley, aged 77 years. Husband of Sandra (dec), father and father-in-law of Julie and John, Wendy and Nic, Chris and Megan. Loved grandad and great-grandad to all his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice, P.O. Box 30814, Lower Hutt or www.Teomanga.org.nz. A service for Graham will be held in Kingswood, cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday 4 October at 10.30am, followed by private cremation at Akatarawa. Messages may be sent to "the Peters family", C/- P.O. Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2019