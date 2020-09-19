ASPEY, Vincent John:
Peacefully on Saturday, 12th September 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean Aspey. Elder son of the late Vincent and Jean Aspey. Much loved brother of Ted and brother-in-law of Ann Aspey, David and Barbara Stubbs, John & Marian Anderson, and Philippa Reaney. Loved by his nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Doctor Catherine Rourke, Tawa Medical Centre, for all her kindness and care for Vincent. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance - www.wfa.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to the Aspey family may be left in Vincent's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. The Service for Vincent will be held at the Tawa Baptist Church, 225 Main Road, Tawa, Wellington, on Thursday, 24th September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020