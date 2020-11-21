GOUGH, Vin:
Husband of Gaye. Loved father of Debby, Donna, Larry and Blair. Grandfather of Kate, Holly & Anna Leveridge (Tauranga), Lilly Rooney (Palmerston North), Louis & Ruby Gough (Australia). Father-in-law of Gavin Rooney, Greg Leveridge & Simone Gough. Died 18 November 2020, aged 80 years, in Masterton, NZ. Loved poppa of all his grandchildren. A hard working man and friend to many. He will be missed, especially by members of the Pigeon & Poultry fraternity throughout the whole of NZ. RIP Vincent Richard Gough. Messages to the Gough family may be posted c/- PO Box 5088, Masterton 5810. A service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Tuesday 24 November at 2.00pm, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020