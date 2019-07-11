THORBY, Victor Lloyd
(Vic) (Captain):
Passed away unexpectedly in the Hawkes Bay on 9th July 2019. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Yvonne for 61 years. Lovingly cherished Dad of Deborah and Ron Gurney, Peter (deceased) and Maxine, Raewyn and Tony Robinson. Adored Pop of Phillip and Mitchell, Bianca, Rebecca and Dan, Rachael and Levi, Brogan and Sebastian. Most loved Old Pop of Mea, Akaesha-Rae, Marlie, Kobie, Asher and Arlo.
"Always in hearts and will
be loved forever"
A service for Vic will be held at the RSA Clubrooms, Easton Street, Foxton, on Saturday 13th July 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment at the Foxton Lawn cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2019