On February 18, 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 82 years, evidently. Loved husband & friend of Audrey. Much loved father of Robert, Denise & Ngaire. Father-in-law of Allan, Andrea & Gayle. Loved Grandad Vic of Richard & Julie, Jackson & Harrison. Great-Grandfather of Isla, Jackson, Hudson & Mya. Former husband of the late Ilma. All messages may be sent c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840, or can be left on Vic's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz According to Vic's wishes a private service has been held.
Best mate, friend, teacher, joker & storyteller to many.
Rest in Peace Dad
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 25, 2020