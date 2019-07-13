HEWSON, Victor John:
Suddenly at Hutt Hospital , on 11 July 2019, aged 63. Loved partner of Karen, father of Graham; grandfather of Bailey; stepfather of Shane, David and James; step-grandfather of Ethan, Ollie, Ethan & Cole. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Victor will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday 16th July at 2.00pm, and thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019