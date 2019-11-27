Vicky SMYLIE

Guest Book
  • "Dear Dee Adam and family Please accept my heartfelt sadness..."
    - Angela Stone
  • "SMYLIE, Vicky Marie: Your long and brave battle has ended,..."
    - Vicky SMYLIE
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel
Auty Lane, Porirua
View Map
Death Notice

SMYLIE, Vicky Marie:
Passed away peacefully on 25.11.19 surrounded by loved ones. It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of a beloved mother, sister, Nana and mother-in-law to Dee, Adam, Donina, Melissa, Glenis, John, Sam, Charmaine and Dorian. Vicky's family would like to thank the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for their care of Vicky. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. The service will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane, Porirua, on 28 November 2019, at 10am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.