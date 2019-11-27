SMYLIE, Vicky Marie:
Passed away peacefully on 25.11.19 surrounded by loved ones. It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of a beloved mother, sister, Nana and mother-in-law to Dee, Adam, Donina, Melissa, Glenis, John, Sam, Charmaine and Dorian. Vicky's family would like to thank the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for their care of Vicky. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. The service will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane, Porirua, on 28 November 2019, at 10am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2019