IRELAND, Vicky Ann:
Vicky passed away peacefully on Tuesday 9th June 2020 after a long-fought battle with cancer. She was in her 68th year and had accomplished all but a few things that she wanted to achieve. She was a loving wife to Dennis for 48 years, devoted mother to Lee for 32 years and a much-loved aunt and friend. A Celebration of Vicky's life will be held at Kingswood Funeral Home, cnr King & Cairo Sts, Upper Hutt, on Saturday 13 June at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Very special thanks to Alwyn, Anup, Kelly & Hope at Wellington Blood & Cancer Centre and all the staff at Te Omanga Hospice. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Te Omanga Hospice at https://secure.fundraiserpro.com/donate/teomangahospice/
All messages to "the Ireland family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on June 11, 2020