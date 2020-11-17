Veronica MCMANUS

Death Notice

McMANUS, Veronica Margaret
(Sister M Raphael):
On Monday 16th November 2020, peacefully at the Home of Compassion, Upper Hutt. Dearly loved Sister of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand. Loved daughter of the late Edward (Ned) and Kathleen (Isabella) McManus. Dearly loved sister of the late Patricia and Jack and sister-in-law of the late Joan. Much loved aunt of her nieces Stephanie and Raeanne. Messages may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's Convent Chapel, 17 Gibbons St, Upper Hutt, on Friday 20th November, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. A vigil service will be held at St Joseph's Convent Chapel, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 19th November, at 7.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020
