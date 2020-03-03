SHAW,

Vernon Ernest (Vern):

Passed away surrounded by his family, at Wellington Hospital at sunrise on Friday, 28th February 2020, in his 93rd year. Vern has gone home to be with the Lord whom he loved. John 14:1-6. Dearly loved husband of Ruth for 66 years; treasured father of Murray, Beverley and Carolyn; respected father-in-law of Leigh Shaw, Julian West and David Craig; adored granddad of Richard (dec), Lauren (dec), Kerryn and Glenn McLean, Michael and Renee, Ashleigh and Alex Ho, Tim, Ben; and special great-grandad of Jacob and Madison. A service to celebrate Vern's life will be held on Thursday, 5th March, at 1.30pm, at Waikanae Baptist Church, Te Moana Road, Waikanae, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Baptist Missionary Society can be made at the service.

