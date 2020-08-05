Vernon CHAN

CHAN, Vernon:
Passed away peacefully on 3 August 2020. Loved husband of May; father of Margaret, Arthur, Donald and Toni; grandfather of Louis and Isaac; brother-in-law to Ronald Moy and family. Donations to the Seyip Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to Dr Matthew Van Rij, Dr Teresa Thompson and Phil Dixon for their loving care over many years. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 8 August at 10.30am, and thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2020
