ANDREWS,
Vernon Hugh (Vern):
Peacefully at home, Otaki, on Sunday 25 August 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Nancy, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Gael & Daryl Rutter, Ross & Debra, David & Margaret. Poppa of Bradley and Mitchell Rutter, Ashleigh, Hayden and Emma Andrews, Beatrice (dec) and Carter Andrews. A service for Vern will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Friday 30 August 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Andrews family can be sent to PO Box 300, Waikanae.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2019