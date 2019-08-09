TODD, Verna Patricia:
Peacefully in Te Puke, on Thursday 1st August 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Alison, Martin and Gill, Melva and the late Richard Allwood, and Neil and Pam. Treasured nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Verna will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue, Tauranga, on Monday 12th August at 11.00am. Messages to the Todd family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 9, 2019