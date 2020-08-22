ROCHE,

Verna Olive (nee Jones):

Passed away peacefully on 19 August 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Deeply loved mother of Erin, Maurice and Kate, and special grandmother to Olivia. Mother-in-law to Steve and Nick. Youngest child of the late Bill and Dorothy Jones (Bendigo). Sister to the late Jean, Les, Ron and Edna. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice and to regular community caregivers Wendy, Brent, Michelle and Carol, all of whom gave so much to support and help Verna's courageous fight. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Verna's life will be held at the Waikanae Funeral Home, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday, 25 August, at 3.00pm.

Rest in peace mum – you will be forever in our hearts.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844



