McANULTY, Vera Elizabeth
(Betty) (nee Houlbrooke):
On October 5, 2020, peacefully at Glenwood Masonic Hospital, Masterton, in her 88th year. Loved wife of the late Barry. Dear Mum and Mum-in-law of Sally & Mike (Whangarei), Michael & Marie (Ashburton), Gavin (dec) & Shellie (Masterton), Ann & Tony (Tauranga), Sandra & Mark (Washington), and David & Alison (Tauranga). A proud and treasured Nana & Great-Nana and respected by her wider family & friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the NZ Kidney Foundation. A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Monday, October 12 at 1.00pm, please bring a flower from your garden.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 8, 2020