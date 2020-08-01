GALLAGHER, Vera:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 28th July 2020, aged 93 years, at Malvina Major Retirement Village. Much loved wife of George and Edward (both deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue & Lindsay, Sylvie, Lis & John; and Marion (dec). Cherished Oma of Jason, Kris, Jo, Jenny (dec), Kathy, Philipp, Clinton, Rebecca and Amanda. Great-grandmother of Maddie, Lexie, Heath, Esme and Carter. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Malvina Major who cared for Vera over the past years. Your support has been greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society of New Zealand -
www.wellington.cancernz.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to the family may be left in Vera's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. Vera's funeral service will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, 35 Box Hill, Khandallah, Wellington, on Tuesday, 4th August 2020 at 11.00am, and will be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020