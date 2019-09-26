DYSON,

Vera May (nee Appleton):

1.4.1926 - 23.9.2019

Loved wife of the late William (Major Bill) Dyson, loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Alan, Ruth and Martin, Paul and Trish and the late John. Loved grandmother and gran-in-law of Rachel and Megan, Adrian and Ditte, Hannah, Ben, Tom and Megan, Joshua and Stacey and Jessica. Loved great-grandmother of Jae, Jett, Caleb, Villum, and our soon to be born J-baby. Alert and cracking jokes until the end. Passed away peacefully after a long, active and happy life. There will be a Requiem Mass for Vera on Saturday 28 September at 11.00am in St Mark's Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Auckland. A memorial service will be held in St Anthony's Church, Falkirk Avenue, Seatoun, Wellington, on Saturday 5 October at 11.00am, followed by private internment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Asthma Society can be made on line at bit.ly/vadyson2309

In the care of:

Resthaven Funerals

Ph 09 533 7493



