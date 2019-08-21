MAN, Venus:

Passed away peacefully on Friday 16th August 2019. Dearly loved wife of Alfred Man. Loved daughter of Ken Wong and the late Alice (Elsie). Venus will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Anglican Chinese Mission, 30 Glenmore St, Northland, Wellington 6012, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. All communications to the Man Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040. Special thanks to the staff of Hutt Hospital, Wellington Hospital, Shona McFarlane Home, Kopata Medical Centre, Access Home Service, and Te Omanga Hospice for their special care of Venus. A service for Venus will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place, (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Saturday 24th August 2019 at 11.00am.





