WILLIAMS,

Venise (nee Graham):

Of Auckland and formerly of Wellington, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on 25th December, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Anthony Williams and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephanie, Grant and Diana, Scott and Catherine. Much loved Nana/grandma of Jayden and Jessica, Mitchell, Kendall, Jamie and Laine, and Zane and Lucas. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Jenyfer and the late John Haxton, and nieces Emma, Jane, and nephew Andrew, and sister/aunt of the late Neil and Carl Graham and their families. Also sister-in-law to Anne and George Williams. A celebration of Venise's life will be held at noon on 14th January 2020 at Forest Funeral Services, Riverside Road, Orewa.



