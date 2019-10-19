McCONCHIE, Velna Thorlby:
Died peacefully on 17 October 2019 after 93 wonderful years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stewart. Mother and mother-in-law of David (dec) & Fiona, Ann & Pat, Michael & Marian, Donald & Teresa, Jack & Pamela, Stephen & Karen, Mary & Graham and Philip & Bridget. Loved Gran of 14, Great-Gran of 13 and Great-Great-Gran of two. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Velna, to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, PO Box 7060, Wellington 6242 or www.malaghan.org.nz would be appreciated. A funeral service to celebrate Velna's life will be in St Peter's Anglican Church, 221 Willis Street, on Wednesday 23 October 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019