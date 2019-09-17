DAVIDSON, Vaotu'ua David:
Age 79. Died Sunday 15 September 2019; peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly missed by his wife Lua, son Joshua Davidson and daughter Ma'amora Viviane Paselio. Loved by his brothers and sisters: Lavea Lei & wife Vineta Davidson, Tagaloa Wilson, Taupa'u & wife Tai Tusa, Siafega Davidson, Muliagatele Elepise Davidson, Iumai Ati & wife Leiloa Davidson, Togia Luaiva & wife Afioifo Davidson, Leota Julie Davidson, Togianamuaimalie Samoa Tui Malu and all his many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Family Service will be held at Assembly of God Church, 43 Castor Crescent, Cannons Creek, Porirua on Thursday 19th September, at 5.30pm. His Funeral Service will be held at the same Church on Friday, 20th September at 10.00am, followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 17, 2019