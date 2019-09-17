Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vaotu'ua DAVIDSON. View Sign Death Notice



Age 79. Died Sunday 15 September 2019; peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly missed by his wife Lua, son Joshua Davidson and daughter Ma'amora Viviane Paselio. Loved by his brothers and sisters: Lavea Lei & wife Vineta Davidson, Tagaloa Wilson, Taupa'u & wife Tai Tusa, Siafega Davidson, Muliagatele Elepise Davidson, Iumai Ati & wife Leiloa Davidson, Togia Luaiva & wife Afioifo Davidson, Leota Julie Davidson, Togianamuaimalie Samoa Tui Malu and all his many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Family Service will be held at Assembly of God Church, 43 Castor Crescent, Cannons Creek, Porirua on Thursday 19th September, at 5.30pm. His Funeral Service will be held at the same Church on Friday, 20th September at 10.00am, followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.

Gee & Hickton - Porirua

www.geeandhickton.co.nz

Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ



DAVIDSON, Vaotu'ua David:Age 79. Died Sunday 15 September 2019; peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly missed by his wife Lua, son Joshua Davidson and daughter Ma'amora Viviane Paselio. Loved by his brothers and sisters: Lavea Lei & wife Vineta Davidson, Tagaloa Wilson, Taupa'u & wife Tai Tusa, Siafega Davidson, Muliagatele Elepise Davidson, Iumai Ati & wife Leiloa Davidson, Togia Luaiva & wife Afioifo Davidson, Leota Julie Davidson, Togianamuaimalie Samoa Tui Malu and all his many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Family Service will be held at Assembly of God Church, 43 Castor Crescent, Cannons Creek, Porirua on Thursday 19th September, at 5.30pm. His Funeral Service will be held at the same Church on Friday, 20th September at 10.00am, followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.Gee & Hickton - PoriruaTel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers