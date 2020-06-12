Valmai CONEY

Guest Book
  • "it was priverlidge to look after muz i will miss her so..."
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Luke's Anglican Church
Spring Creek
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fairhall Lawn Cemetery
Death Notice

CONEY,
Valmai Pembroke (Val):
Died peacefully at Redwood Rest Home on 9 June 2020, aged 106 years. Dearly loved mother of Chris, Tim and Jeremy, and favourite of their families. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to the staff of Redwood Rest Home for their loving care of Val. A celebration of Val's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Spring Creek, on Monday 15 June at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Lawn Cemetery.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.