CONEY,
Valmai Pembroke (Val):
Died peacefully at Redwood Rest Home on 9 June 2020, aged 106 years. Dearly loved mother of Chris, Tim and Jeremy, and favourite of their families. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to the staff of Redwood Rest Home for their loving care of Val. A celebration of Val's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Spring Creek, on Monday 15 June at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on June 12, 2020