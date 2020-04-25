Valma SINDEN

SINDEN, Valma Pearl (Val):
Of Tawa. On Sunday 19 April 2020 at Longview Rest Home, Wellington, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of James (Jim) (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Diane (dec) & John, sister of Mary, and of Barbara and Beryl (both dec), sister-in-law of William (Bill), Aileen (dec) & Jan, Marion & John (dec), and of Michael (dec). Loved aunty of all her nephews and nieces. A private cremation was held on Wednesday 22 April 2020 at Val's request. Thanks to staff of Mary Potter Hospice and Longview for their care.
A genuine treasure,
sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020
