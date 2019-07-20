RHODES, Valma Merle (Val)
(nee Stuart):
Formerly of Lower Hutt, peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on Monday 15 July 2019. Aged 93 years. Wife of Jack (dec), mother of Merlene, Stuart, Glennis, Robyn and partners. Much loved Gran of her 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Averil and the staff at Kenepuru Hospital for their loving care and attention. A service for Val will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 22 July 2019 at 2.00pm, to be followed by interment at Taita Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Care Unit Hutt Hospital would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Rhodes Family' may be sent to PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019