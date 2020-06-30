DUNN, Valma Dorothy:
Passed away peacefully on 29th June 2020, aged 91 years, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of the late Peter Dunn, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Steve and Jill, Colleen and Phil, Kerry and Paul, and Rob and Lorraine. Loved special Granny of Wes and Natalie, Erin, Duncan and Jamie, Matt and Sam, Sam and Trinity and her beautiful great-grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Nita, Enid, Jack, Marg, Barbara and Maureen. Huge thanks to the wonderful staff at Stokeswood Rest Home. In lieu of flowers donations to Circa Theatre (circa.co.nz) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, Corner of Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 2 July, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on June 30, 2020