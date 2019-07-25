STANNARD, Valerie Dorothy:
On Wednesday 24th July 2019 at Lower Hutt. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mum to Paul and David, and mum-in-law to Caryl. Cherished grandma of Emily, Sam, and Catriona & Minh. Beloved nana to Levi and Kira. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital for their care given to Valerie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service for Valerie will be held at St Augustine's Church, Britannia Street, Petone, on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 11.00am.
