O'HARA, Valerie Doreen
(nee Adams):
01.09.1932 - 22.06.2019
Peacefully passed away at 3.50pm. Loved wife of the late Doug. She will be sadly missed and always loved by her children, Christine, Elizabeth, Susan, Denise and Douglas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her beloved cat Fluffy.
Rest in peace mum.
Funeral service will be at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday 26 June at 3.00pm. Communication to the O'Hara Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
