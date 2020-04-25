MATTHEWS,
Valerie (nee Bornholdt):
Passed away on April 22, 2020, aged 90, in the home she adored near Nelson, surrounded by love. A loving partner to Albie (deceased 2018) for 65 years and the best mother imaginable to Adrienne, Markus and partner Ian. Val was an inspirational educator with a long teaching career in Wellington. She will be hugely missed by her extended family and friends in many places. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages and thoughts to: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations would be much appreciated to the Nelson Hospice.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020