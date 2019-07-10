MARTIN, Valerie (nee Lyell):
Passed away peacefully on 9th July 2019 at Bethlehem Views, Tauranga. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles. Loved and loving mum of Jane and Andy and mother-in-law of Matt and Catherine. Adored nana of Amy, Grace, Lucy, Tom and Kate. A special thankyou to the amazing staff at Bethlehem Views Memory Care for their loving care and compassion. A service for Valerie will be held at St George's Anglican Church, 1 Church Street, Tauranga, on Saturday 13th July at 2pm. Communications to the family C/- 33 Sanders Ave, Takapuna, Auckland.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019